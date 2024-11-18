Group-III exams off to a smooth start

Hyderabad: The Group-III examination of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) was conducted peacefully. Candidates who appeared for the exam said that the difficulty level of the paper was brought down this time, but there was only a slight difficulty in the Telugu language paper.

According to TGPSC officials, around 5,36,400 candidates registered for the exam out of that for paper I—2,73,847 candidates appeared and paper II—2,72,173 candidates appeared. TGPSC has come out with several restrictions to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination in 1,401 centres set up in 33 districts.

As many as 1,375 Group III posts have been notified by the TGPSC in 2022. The examination comprises paper I general studies and general abilities, paper II history, polity and society, and paper III economy and development. Paper I and paper II examinations were conducted on the first day, and paper III will be conducted on Monday.