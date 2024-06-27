GRP Sec’bad disposes of ganja worth Rs 4 cr

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking—World Anti-Drug Day 2024,’ the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Secunderabad district destroyed over 1,575 kgs of ganja worth Rs 4 crore at Romo Industries, Turkapur village in Bhongir. The contraband was seized in 52 cases.

According to the GRP, 579 kgs of ganja worth Rs 1.44 crore were seized in Secunderabad Urban in 22 cases. In Secunderabad Rural, over 98.68 kgs worth Rs 24.5 lakh were seized in five cases, and in the Kazipet division, 896.70 kgs worth Rs 2.24 crore were seized in 25 cases.

The destroying activity is photographed and videographed as per procedure by the Railway District Secunderabad Drug Disposal Committee. The chairman, Chandana Deepti, nodal officer, and Member S N Jawed, DSRP (U) Secunderabad, Member T Krupakar, DSRP Khazipet, IsRP Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Hyderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Secunderabad Line, Hyderabad Line, and other officers were under the guidance of Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS, ADGP Railway, Telangana State.