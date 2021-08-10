Top
Gujarat Tourism Road Show in Hyderabad

Gujarat Tourism Road Show in Hyderabad
Gujarat Tourism Road Show in Hyderabad

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) chairman Uppalla Srinivas Gupta inaugurated Gujarat Tourism Road Show in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) chairman Uppalla Srinivas Gupta inaugurated Gujarat Tourism Road Show in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Gupta stressed the need to promote tourism ties between the State of Telangana and Gujarat. The show provides an opportunity to promote tourism in both the States and also help the travel and tour operators across the city.

A galaxy of dignitaries - .Sai Rupa Datta, Assistant Director,India Tourism, Nagesh Pampati, TAAI Chairman, TTAT members, RV.Ramana and Secretary, .Ajit Kumar Sharma,Tourist Officer,Gujarat Tourism graced the occasion.

