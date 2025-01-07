Live
Just In
Guv Jishnu Dev Varma takes part in Udyan Utsav
Hyderabad: Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, on Monday graced the fifth day of Udyan Utsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam.
Around 8,500 people, including numerous school children, NCC and NSS cadets, and families, explored the lush gardens and experienced the vibrant floral displays. Visitors were particularly captivated by the colourful blooms and serene surroundings, making it an ideal family outing.
During the Governor’s visit, he interacted with various stalls, including those showcasing indigenous plant nurseries and eco-friendly products, appreciating the efforts towards sustainable development and environmental conservation.
On the fifth day, the community engagement zone hosted the green wall pledge writing workshop on rooftop gardens, hydroponics, pot wheel pottery making, a demonstration of natural dyes, a workshop on recycling flowers titled Waste to Wealth, hands-on microgreens, and fancy dress using flowers, fruits, vegetables, or any plant-based items. The workshop zone presented the advanced technologies in fruit cultivation that include production technology and pest and disease management, said senior officials of Rashtrapati Nilayam.