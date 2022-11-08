Guv Tamilisai writes to govt, UGC on new board to recruit teachers for universities

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has written to the State government and also to the UGC seeking a discussion and clarification on the system of recruitment in universities in the wake of the State law to form a common recruitment board in varsities.

The Governor wanted Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and officials to come to the Raj Bhavan for a discussion on the proposed new system of recruitment. She wrote to the UGC seeking its clarification on the system.

The government had decided to constitute a common recruitment board for teaching and non-teaching posts in universities except for health varsities in the State. The Act was passed in the last Assembly session when the Education minister said the Act was brought in to bring transparency in the recruitment process in the varsities.

The government had also issued an order stating that this was to bring uniformity and to carry out expeditious recruitment and also to examine several issues. The board would be with the following members including chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, secretary, Higher Education, secretary, Finance secretary, GAD, and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education. The board would also frame guidelines for recruitment, said Sabita Indra Reddy during the discussion in the Assembly.

The Opposition parties had criticised the government move on the recruitment board stating that the attempt would deprive autonomy of universities.

There is a row over the delay in approval by the Governor as the Telangana Universities Students Joint Action Committee (JAC) had given an ultimatum to her to give approval or they would march to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.