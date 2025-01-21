Guv to take part in SEC’s National Voters Day celebrations

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission will be celebrating National Voters’ Day on January 25, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attending the event as the chief guest.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy convened a meeting with the representatives of various political parties at his office on Monday to discuss key issues related to the electoral process in Telangana. During the meeting, the CEO informed the participants that the final publication of Special Summary Revision 2025 was done on January 6.

He elaborated on the current status of voter enrollment and the initiatives being undertaken to ensure accuracy and inclusivity in the State’s voter rolls. He emphasised the importance of the participation of all stakeholders in making the process transparent and comprehensive. He called upon all political parties to encourage voter awareness and participation in the state.

Among those representatives of political parties that attended the meeting were the BJP, AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and CPI (M).