Gyan ki Grandhalay opens at Uppal police station

Uppal: Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated 'Gyan ki Grandhalay' libraries at Uppal police station and ZPHS school, along with Uppal MLA Subhash Reddy, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner congratulated the voluntary organisation Rural Relations headed by Pradeep Lokandeya of Maharashtra state for coming forward to help in establishing libraries at 44 police stations and 25 schools in the limits of Rachakonda commissionerate. He also praised Pradeep Lokandeya for donating 182 books related to various laws and good values.

The commissioner noted that two types of books were kept in the library, first related to fitness, yoga, meditation, biographies of national leaders and personality and second related to various laws and Acts. The staff and visitors will have access to books, he said. Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita Murthy, Rachakonda traffic DCP DivyaCharan, Malkajgiri ACP Narsimha Reddy, police staff, local Leaders A Bhaskar, Vemula Santhosh Reddy, Garika Sudhakar, Gaddam Ravi, L Raghupathi Reddy, C Narsimha Reddy, Bannala Praveen, Venkatesh, Shankar, N Shiva, School teachers, staff and Students were present on the occasion.