H-NEW arrests four drug peddlers, seize 5 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team, along with Afzalgunj Police, apprehended four individuals, including a woman, for possessing ganja. Police seized 5 kg of ganja, an auto-rickshaw, cash amounting to Rs 3,400, and four mobile phones, totaling a value of Rs 3 lakh.

The arrested individuals are Satla Ganganna (48) from Utnoor, Adilabad District, a ganja supplier; Byagari Ravikanth alias Tumbo (24); Byagari Ananthaiah alias Anand (53); and his wife, Byagari Niraja alias Niraja (45), all drug peddlers residing in Rajendranagar under RR District.

According to police, supplier Ganganna, originally a farmer from Adilabad, turned to supplying ganja. He procures it from Assamese cultivators along the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh border. For the past two years, he has been supplying ganja to Ananthaiah’s family in Hyderabad.

Police reported that Ananthaiah, his wife, and their sons have been involved in selling ganja in and around Hyderabad City. For the past three months, they have been procuring ganja from Ganganna at lower prices. Niraja prepares small ganja packets, while her sons sell the ganja to consumers in Abids, Langer Houz, Attapur, Rajendranagar, and Sun City at inflated prices, making easy money.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) urges the public to refrain from substance abuse and advises parents to monitor their children's activities to prevent drug involvement. Any information regarding drug abuse can be reported to the H-NEW team at mobile number 8712661601. Let’s work together to secure a drug-free Hyderabad.