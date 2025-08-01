Haj application deadline extended to August 7

Hyderabad: The Hajj Committee of India has extended the last date for submission of Hajj application forms for Hajj 2026 till August 7, 2025.

As per the official notification, applicants holding an Indian international passport issued on or before 7th August 2025 and valid at least until 31st December 2026 are eligible to apply for Hajj 2026.

Hajj applicants can submit their online applications only through the official website of the Hajj Committee of India (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) or via the Android mobile app “Haj Suvidha”, available on the Google Play Store.

Before filling out the application form online, all applicants are strongly advised to read and understand the Hajj Policy/Guidelines available on the official website.

Moreover, in addition to the existing 17 Embarkation Points, Vijayawada has been included as an additional Embarkation Point for Haj-2026. Pilgrims who have already submitted their HAFs and wish to opt for Vijayawada as their preferred Embarkation Point may contact the concerned State Haj Committee for necessary modifications.

It is further notified that the Qurrah (Digital Random Selection) process for selection of pilgrims shall be conducted shortly after the closure of the Haj application window. All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount of Rs 1,52,300/- latest by 20th August 2025.