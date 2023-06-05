Haj Committee announces flight booking instructions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has issued important instructions for Haj pilgrims regarding flight bookings and reporting procedures. According to the committee, it is mandatory for city and district pilgrims to visit the booking counter of the Haj Committee of India between 10 am and 5 pm to confirm their flight allotments.

To ensure a smooth process, pilgrims are required to report as per the scheduled flight’s reporting date, 48 hours (2 days) prior to departure. District pilgrims should first deposit their luggage at the designated gate entry counters (Counter no. 1 for luggage deposit and Counter no. 2 for accommodation on the 4th floor). Afterward, they need to proceed to Counter no. 3 on the ground floor for flight bookings conducted by the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.

Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the TS Haj Committee, stated that pilgrims must report to the Passport Distribution Counter at least 8 hours before departure to collect their passports, bracelets, ID cards, and other necessary items. Following this, they should proceed to counter no. 5, located in the main building's front block at Haj House, for luggage screening and to receive their boarding passes for the journey.

Once the luggage is checked in, pilgrims should immediately wear Ahram at the ground floor of the Masjid and make their way to counter no. 8 in the main departure hall. Separate arrangements have been made for women pilgrims to wear Ahram on the 2nd floor of Haj House Masjid.

Buses will depart for GMR Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, four hours prior to departure. City pilgrims are advised to directly proceed to the Haj Committee of India counter without depositing their luggage and report for flight bookings from Counter no. 3 to Counter no. 8, as per the provided information.