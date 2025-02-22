Haj training camp for pilgrims on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the 8th Haj Training Camp in favour of selected Haj pilgrims for Haj 2025 will be held on Sunday at Minar Garden Function Hall, beside Salar Jung Museum, Nayapul in Old City. The training will be held from 10 am to 2 pm.

Eminent religious scholars will deliver the lecture on ‘Manasik-e-Haj’ and ‘Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah’ and will highlight the Haj rituals. Special arrangements have been made for lady pilgrims. Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer Telangana State Haj Committee requested the intending Haj Pilgrims not to bring minor children with them during the Haj training camp. Pilgrims also requested to bring notebook and pen to note down important points. The Haj pilgrims were requested to be on time.

Irfan Shareef, Asst Executive Officer will inform the important logistic arrangements and Haj journey preparation to the intending pilgrims.

For more clarification and updates, the intending Haj pilgrims must join the official Telegram channel, and contact during office time between 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on 040-23298793 or in person at Haj House, Nampally.