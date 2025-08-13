Live
- Rs. 300 cr sanctioned for welfare hostels: Dola
- Muffakham Jah College holds Commencement Day ceremony
- Phone-tapping case: Stung by aspersions, KTR slaps legal notice on Bandi
- Bandi Sanjay orders swift action on freedom fighters’ pensions and enemy properties
- Har Ghar Tiranga rally strengthens patriotism among people
- Indian Ports Bill, a much-needed step towards port development: MP
- AGPL achieves a significant feat by berthing deepest-drafted vessel
- Rs 48 lakh handed over to loan app victims
- Community support plays a key role in fighting against drug menace
- Schools in five districts of Telangana declared holiday amid heavy rains
Half-Day holiday declared to schools in GHMC area due to heavy rains forecast
Highlights
In light of the meteorological reports predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
Hyderabad: In light of the meteorological reports predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, authorities have announced a half-day holiday for all government and private schools. This measure will be in effect on both 13th and 14th August 2025.
Schools are advised to conduct classes only during the morning shift on these dates, ensuring the safety and welfare of students given the anticipated severe weather conditions. Parents and guardians are encouraged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.
