Half-Day holiday declared to schools in GHMC area due to heavy rains forecast

Hyderabad: In light of the meteorological reports predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, authorities have announced a half-day holiday for all government and private schools. This measure will be in effect on both 13th and 14th August 2025.

Schools are advised to conduct classes only during the morning shift on these dates, ensuring the safety and welfare of students given the anticipated severe weather conditions. Parents and guardians are encouraged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.