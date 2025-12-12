Hanshitha Reddy Launches The Good Side — Hyderabad’s First-of-Its-Kind Premium Luxury Makeup Studio and Salon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s beauty and grooming landscape witnessed a major addition today with the grand launch of The Good Side, a first-of-its-kind premium luxury makeup studio and salon founded by film producer Hanshitha Reddy and co-founded by celebrity makeup artist Harika. The launch at Jubilee Hills drew prominent film and fashion personalities, including Allu Sneha Reddy and ace film producer Dil Raju, who joined to unveil the new space and celebrate its debut.

The Good Side has been created around a simple yet compelling philosophy: beauty should enhance who you are, not change you. The studio focuses on elevating natural features with refined, personalised artistry. Speaking about her vision, founder Hanshitha Reddy said, “Every person has a good side. At The Good Side, we don’t change who you are — we elevate the best version of you, with intention, detail and artistry.”

The interiors are inspired by nature and feature earthy tones, green elements and flowing water features. The ambiance is intentionally calming and elegant, offering clients a sense of comfort and escape.

A standout feature of the space is the set of three interconnected bridal and VIP suites. These suites offer complete privacy and comfort for brides, families and those preparing for special occasions, making them ideal for wedding mornings and intimate gatherings.

Adding to the experience is a boutique high-tea café within the salon, designed to make beauty rituals more relaxed and enjoyable. Clients can unwind with curated refreshments, turning grooming into a leisurely, indulgent experience.

The Good Side offers a wide range of services that combine everyday essentials with high-end luxury. These include professional makeup and hairstyling, advanced haircuts and colouring, lashes, nails, pedicures, manicures and signature spa rituals. The studio will also introduce hydra facials and medi-facials next month, expanding its offerings in advanced skin solutions.

Specially designed pre-bridal and event-prep packages provide complete, customised care covering skin preparation, grooming and makeup.

With its nature-inspired interiors, exclusive suites and internationally trained team, The Good Side positions itself as Hyderabad’s first-of-its-kind niche premium beauty studio.

“We wanted to create a space that feels soothing, indulgent and unforgettable — a luxury experience Hyderabad hasn’t seen before,” Hanshitha added.

The Good Side is poised to set a new benchmark for premium beauty services in the city, with a promise: The Good Side is here to create a one stop destination for all ur make up and salon needs.. Experience the word transformation from our top stylists and make up artists.. let GLAM be the new U!!

