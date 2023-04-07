Hanuman rally passes off peacefully in Hyderabad amid tight police security

Hyderabad: The Hanuman Shoba Yatra procession concluded peacefully amid tight police security on Thursday. After participating in the traditional prayers held at the originating point - Ram Mandir, Gowliguda - City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the entire procession stretch in the morning.

In addition to the mobile patrols of Task Force and L&O wings, the contingent of heavily-armed police officers stood along the 12.2 km procession route.

Thousands of boisterous youngsters on two-wheelers took part in the main procession, which started at Ram Mandir, Gowliguda around 12:30 pm, traversed through Putlibowli X roads, Andhrabank X roads, Kacheguda X roads in 2 hrs. Enroute the teams of plainclothes officers mixed unobtrusively.

Commissioner monitored the situation through the visuals broadcast by the drones and CCTVs along the multiple routes in the joint command control center where senior officials of RTC, R&B, GHMC, EMRI, Fire, Electricity departments were present.

Enroute 171 tributary processions originated from different parts of City limits, 50 processions from Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates converged in the main procession at different intersections manned by large posse of police force. Hampered by the persistent drizzle, all processions moved at sluggish pace for 2-3 hrs and regained momentum towards the dusk.

Nevertheless, the Traffic Police peered the volumes and ensured smooth flow of traffic throughout the day, a challenging task on a working day.

A one long procession culminated at Hanuman Temple, Tadbund in Secunderabad.

"In view of the disturbances all over the country, the City Police mined its data, last year experiences, current happenings for all the intelligence it can glean," said Anand. "I am thankful to the general public, organisers." he added.