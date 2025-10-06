Harish cries foul over PG medical admissions; seeks quota for locals

Hyderabad: Pointingout serious injustice to Telangana students due to lack of reservations in PG medical admissions, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded cancellation of admission notification and bringing a new policy safeguarding interests of students of Telangana.

Harish Rao wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, raising serious concerns about the grave injustice being done to Telangana students in PG medical admissions. Harish Rao alleged that due to the indifference and negligence of the state government, Telangana students were facing serious injustice in PG medical admissions this year. Hundreds of Telangana students were losing PG seats because the management quota seats are being filled without applying local reservation.

There are a total of 1,801 PG medical seats in Telangana. Of these, 50 per cent go to the all-India quota. From the remaining 50 per cent under the state quota, about 25 per cent (roughly 450 seats) are allotted under management quota. Since local reservation is not being applied to these seats, they were all going to all-India candidates.

Rao pointed out that in Andhra Pradesh, 85 per cent of management quota seats are reserved for local students, and only 15 per cent are given to non-locals. This ensures large benefit to AP students in PG admissions. But, Telangana has not implemented a similar policy. As a result, students from other states are occupying the seats meant for our students. About 450 PG seats are going to all-India quota students. Due to government negligence, Telangana students are losing 382 PG seats. If Telangana applies AP-style local reservation, only 68 out of those 450 seats would go to non-locals. The remaining 382 seats would go to Telangana students. If the admission process continues without such reservation, Telangana students will permanently lose these 382 PG seats. Rao pointed out that to protect local student interests, during the BRS regime, admission rules were amended to reserve 100% seats in colleges established after June 2, 2014 for Telangana students. The BRS government prioritized the future of Telangana students. The Congress government is failing to do so. Its negligence is endangering the future of our students.

Rao demanded implementation of 85 per cent local reservation in management quota seats without delay. Cancel the currently issued PG admission notification. Issue a fresh GO and introduce a clear policy that safeguards Telangana students’ interests.