Harish lays foundation stone for 200-bedded Mother and Child Hospital

The entire government land at Erramanzil would be allocated for the expansion of the NIMS hospital as the Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday laid foundation stone for the 200-bedded Super Specialty Mother and Child Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that Telangana government was giving top priority to maternal and child care and as part of that Rs 490 crores we re being spent on mother and child hospitals. The State has been ranked 3rd in the country with a reduction in maternal and child mortality and the target now is to reach first place, the minister said.





Harish Rao said that a pregnant woman suffers from other problems and when they are referred to other hospitals sometimes they die mid-way. "We are setting up a total of 600-bedded MCH hospitals in Gandhi, Alwal and NIMS. These super specialty hospitals will further reduce maternal mortality rate. Another 2000 beds will come up in NIMS with advanced facilities," said Rao. The Health Minister informed that the government has decided to give the entire site of Erramunzil to NIMS to provide medical treatment for poor people on the lines of the Corporate Hospitals. A 100 bedded dialysis center would also be coming up at NIMS. So far there were 34 dialysis beds and now the government is increasing it to 100 in NIMS where almost 1,500 patients are served per day. The CM will soon lay the foundation stone for the new 2000 bed NIMS building, the minister added.





In a video conference with the ministers in districts on the medical colleges, Harish Rao said that the MBBS seats in Telangana have increased by 240 per cent since the year 2014. While there were 850 seats in 2014, it has increased to 2790 seats now. The minister issued orders to speed up the works so that the classes should be started by July. The District Collectors and principals of medical colleges were asked to take all necessary measures to start the academic year in medical colleges while solving the local problems with the cooperation of ministers and MLAs. Harish Rao said that while there were only five medical colleges in the state before 2014, this year the number would increase to 26. He said that Telangana was number one with 19 MBBS seats and 7 PG seats per lakh population. Rao said that it was the responsibility of everyone to work hard to ensure that all activities are completed in accordance with the rules of the National Medical Commission.



