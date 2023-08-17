Live
Harish Rao expresses grief over demise of senior editor CHVM Krishna Rao
Says Krishna Rao has worked in various capacities in the newspaper sector for 47 years and has left his mark in journalism
Hyderabad: Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday expressed grief over death of CHVM Krishna Rao.
Taking to Twitter Handle, He said it is saddened to learn about the demise of CHVM Krishna Rao a renowned journalist and senior editor fondly called 'Babai' by his close friends.
He added that Krishna Rao has worked in various capacities in the newspaper sector for 47 years and has left his mark in journalism. His death is a great loss to the media sector. “I pray to God that his soul rest in peace. My deepest sympathy to their family members”, Harish Rao said.
