Harish Rao objects to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's statements

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday objected to the statements made by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, stating that the Modi government will bring back the farm laws which were repealed in Parliament, in another form soon.

The minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues Ch Malla Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, attended the 'kalayna mahotsavam' of the presiding deity of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Komuravelly in Siddipet district. The ministers presented silk cloths to the deity. Speaking after the prayers, the Finance minister said that he wanted god to give wisdom to the Centre to take favourable decisions that benefit farmers. Charging that the Centre headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was creating confusion among farmers, Rao accused Tomar of making contradicting statements on farm laws which the Centre had scrapped recently. Stating that the families of 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives fighting against the farm laws will never forgive the Centre, he demanded the Tomar to apologise to farmers.

About the Komuravelly temple, Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had named the 50 tmcft project, built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as Mallannasagar after the presiding deity. He said that the government has taken up several development works on the temple premises in the past few years.