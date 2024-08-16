Harish rips into Revanth for reneging on loan waiver vow

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for breaking the loan waiver promise, stating that despite swearing to God, he did not keep his promise and for making false accusations.

Responding to the CM’s remark, Rao said Reddy keeps proving that he is not fit to be CM. “In the history of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, there has never been a more disgraceful Chief Minister. His behaviour is so shameful that even a lie would be embarrassing. Despite swearing to gods, he did not keep his promises and instead made false accusations against the BRS and me,” he pointed out.

He said before the Assembly elections, Reddy had promised to waive Rs 40,000 crore farmer loans by December 9 as a gift for Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. When he couldn’t fulfil this, he staged another drama before the Parliament elections. He then claimed he would waive Rs 31,000 crore by August 15, which is Rs 9,000 crore less than his original promise. When people still didn’t believe him, he started swearing to gods in every village. By swearing on Sonia Gandhi and gods, Reddy has exposed his true nature: lying, cheating, and breaking promises, Rao alleged.

He said, “Now that it’s clear the CM deceived people, who should resign? Who should take responsibility? Using vulgar language against the BRS or showing anger doesn’t turn your lies into truth.

Revanth Reddy, you have not only betrayed farmers but also shown deep disrespect for religious beliefs. I am worried that because you broke your promises as CM, gods might be angry with Telangana and people might suffer for your mistakes. I appeal to the gods not to punish Telangana for Reddy’s wrong-doing. I will plead with gods not to harm people of Telangana for CM’s mistakes.”