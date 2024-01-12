Harish terms Assembly poll results ‘speed-breaker’; BRS will bounce back

Hyderabad : Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said the recent election results were just a ‘speed-breaker’ for the party; the BRS would come back to power in Telangana.

Speaking in the preparatory meeting for the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency here, he said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao strove for development of Telangana which was achieved after a big struggle. “You all know what was the situation when the BRS came to power and how it is now. Unfortunately, we had to lose; no need to feel bad; this is just a speed-breaker. The BRS is going to come to power again,” Rao asserted. He assured to set up a trust for to benefit party activists. ‘The party would also support children of activists in need’. He assured to set up a party legal cell to help activists facing ‘illegal’ cases.

Rao said it was KCR who gave medical college to Mahabubabad. ‘The Mahabubabad constituency had four medical colleges, which no other segment in the country had. The party developed the education, health, agriculture, roads and other sectors. KCR gave many schemes even before people asked. The Congress leaders were involved in Gobble's campaign, he charged, asking party leaders to take this message to people during discussions.

He alleged that the Congress had failed to keep its promise of loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh by December 9. ‘It promised bonus for paddy, but failed to implement. They lied in the Assembly that they did not promise unemployment dole. They are not giving power, but are talking about bringing a new power policy, said Rao, questioning whether the new policy was for 48 hours?

The former minister promised to discuss every issue party leaders raise. He called upon leaders to strive hard for the party in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. ‘What has happened to the first DSC in the first Cabinet as promised?, he sought to know. Rao alleged that State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has done nothing for the state as Union minister. He assured to fill party posts as at district and mandal level.