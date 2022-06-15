'Haunted' house to be razed soon to scotch 'bhoot' buzz

Hyderabad: Ending all haunted stories that were being cooked for almost 50 years, making locals not come close to this house after sunset and no tenant daring to reside in the house, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has given the green signal for demolition of the 'haunted' 'Dedh Lakh Ka Ghar' in Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad.

Preparation for the demolition of 50-year-old Dedh Lakh Ka Ghar is on. The house was owned by a man named Laxman who had constructed it but did not live. The haunted stories of this beautiful house were popular in the twin cities, as many people visited the area just to have a look at it; many also faced horror incidents.

Several social media influencers and bloggers visited the house and shared their experiences of entering the premises. A bloggers, Aftab, who has a channel named 'explore dark' claimed to have experienced paranormal activities, which he recorded and shared with people on social media.

Speaking to The Hans India, corporator of Sitaphalmandi and standing committee member Hema Samala, said, "Even I too heard the horror stories of the house, but never witnessed any such incidents. The GHMC has been following the house for more than five years. The house was in dispute which recently got settled. The owners of the building approached us with a plan of demolition of Dedh Lakh Ka Ghar."

Hema said the owners were willing to construct an apartment and wanted GHMC approval for clearing the surroundings. "The house was in bad condition with no boundary walls. It became a dumping ground," she added.

History of Dedh Lakh Ka Ghar

Laxman constructed the house by spending Rs 1.5 lakh which explains the name. It was a huge amount at that time, so people used to call the house 'Dedh Lakh Ka Ghar'. One of the richest persons in the area, he, along with his wife and two daughters and three sons decided to live in the new house.

The locals said, after the construction Laxman and his family had decided to move in after conducting rituals. Before he moved in an incident took place. It preceded a series of dramatic events. Before stepping into the new premise his wife succumbed to a heart attack. Laxman decided that something was going wrong in the house. He took a strong decision and never returned to the home again, claimed a senior woman residing adjacent to the house.

This was not the end. After some days, Laxman gave the 'Dedh Lakh Ka Ghar' to a student on lease. Neighbours used to say that hid behaviour was strange. As days went by it became more serious. He was found dead after committing suicide in the building. The same was repeated in every family that tried to live there. Some people died of unknown causes while others committed suicide; some behaved strangely. alleged the area residents.

When the locals in nearby areas were asked about their experiences, they used to say "It still has a haunted and creepy vibe about it even during day; it is avoided by them." They also claimed to have heard strange noises from the house, specially of a woman crying. This cannot be surmised that some supernatural force is going around the house.

After 9:30 pm people feared passing by the house. Some claimed to have seen a woman appear in a white sari on the balcony and terrace. All such rumours got spread and made the beautiful house haunted one.