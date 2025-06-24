HC reserves orders on polls to local bodies across state

The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its orders regarding the conduct of Panchayat elections in the state.

The court was hearing six different petitions filed by various parties seeking the immediate conduct of elections to Gram Panchayats, which were due in February. The government, through its advocate, argued that the Backward Classes (BC) caste census was yet to be completed and requested more time, emphasising that the reservation process, a crucial aspect of the democratic process, needed to be finalised. The government contended that holding elections without proper reservations would be unconstitutional, thus seeking further time from the Court.

When the Court enquired about the timeframe required to conduct the elections, the State Election Commission indicated that it would need at least 60 days. Meanwhile, the petitioners presented strong arguments before the court. Counsel for the petitioners contended that the government is legally obliged to conduct elections within six months of the expiry of the incumbent body’s term, a process which has not been adhered to. They argued that either elections should be held, or the government should allow the former Sarpanchas to continue in their roles. They further highlighted that the delay in conducting elections has led to development works being stalled and has prevented the utilisation of essential funds.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court reserved its orders. The decision of the High Court on the conduct of these elections is now keenly awaited.