HC stays removal of Azhar’s name from Uppal Stadium stand

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has temporarily halted the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) from removing Mohammad Azharuddin’s name from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium’s North Stand. The single bench of Justice Pulla Karthik heard the writ petition filed by Mohd. Azharuddin challenging the HCA ombudsman’s order cited a conflict of interest due to Azhar’s presidency during the naming.

After hearing both sides Justice Karthik directed the HCA not to proceed with removal of Azhar’s name until further orders. The direction came in response to the plea filed by Azhar challenging an order issued by HCA ombudsman and ethics officer Justice V Eswaraiah, who last week held that naming the stand after Azhar during his tenure as HCA president amounted to a clear case of conflict of interest. Justice Eswaraiah had instructed the HCA to remove Azhar’s name.

Appearing for Azhar, senior counsel K Ramakanth Reddy said the naming decision had been in place for over five-and-a-half years; any move to reverse it now would not only tarnish the former cricketer’s reputation, but also infringe on his rights under Article 21 (guarantees the right to life and personal liberty). He pointed out the delay in raising objections, stating that the complainant had remained silent for years before seeking action without justification.

The counsel for the Lords Cricket Club urged the court not to grant any interim relief. He contended that the decision to name the stand after Azhar was made while he held office as HCA president, and therefore, was marred by conflict of interest. Justice Karthik directed the HCA not to take any coercive steps regarding removal of Azhar’s name until next hearing.

The case was adjourned for further hearing.