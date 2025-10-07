HC tells govt to frame clear TDR policy; praises HYDRAA for lake restoration

Hyderabad

The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Monday while hearing a case concerning two acres under the Thammidikunta Lake limits in Madhapur emphasised the importance of a fair and transparent compensation mechanism. It urged the government to frame a clear policy on Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for landowners affected by the lake development projects.

Justice Reddy observed that those owning properties in the FTL and buffer zones of lakes must be adequately compensated to ensure the smooth progress of restoration works. “If the government adopts a transparent and fair mechanism for TDR compensation, lake development projects can proceed without disputes or delays,” he remarked.

The judge commended the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for undertaking lake restoration as a sustained and mission driven effort. He said the civic body’s initiatives have significantly improved several water bodies which were once plagued by encroachments and pollution. ‘The development of lakes such as Bathukammakunta and Malkam Cheruvu reflects HYDRAA’s commitment to rejuvenation and urban sustainability,” he noted.

Justice Reddy made a special mention of Bathukammakunta, which was once filled with garbage and overgrown weeds, but has been transformed into a scenic lake and public space.

“What was once an eyesore has turned into a beautiful and environmentally beneficial site. The restored Batukammakunta not only enhances the area’s aesthetics, but also reduces flood risk and boosts groundwater levels,” he observed. Such transformations show how consistent restoration work can restore Hyderabad’s lost ecological balance while improving urban liveability.