HCSC launches ‘Digital Care Hub’

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Computer Literacy Day, Hyderabad city police and the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) inaugurated its cybersecurity cell named ‘Digital Care Hub’ at St Joseph's Degree and PG College in King Koti on Monday.

The Digital Care Hub, an initiative spearheaded by the department of computer science, is designed to raise awareness about digital safety, act as a liaison between students, the public, and law enforcement, and train students to promote cyber safety standards within the campus and beyond.

On this occasion, D Kavitha, DCP cyber crimes unveiled the official logo of the ‘Digital Care Hub.’ She shared valuable insights on cybersecurity, emphasising real-life examples of cyber threats such as financial frauds, online delivery scams, and phishing. She also provided practical tips for digital safety, including the importance of strong passwords, caution in sharing personal information online, and being vigilant against misleading schemes.

Fr Anthony Sagayaraja, principal of the college, underscored the importance of the Hub in creating a secure digital environment for students, faculty, and the community at large. He expressed the college's commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the digital world safely.