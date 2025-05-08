Health dept asks hosps to stock adequate quantity of medicines

Hyderabad: Following the directions of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Health Department has geared up to stockpile enough essential medicines in the wake of India’s precision attack on the terrorist hideouts in POK and Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the officials were asked to check the medicine stocks in all the primary health centres, urban primary health centres and Basti Dawakhanas in the state.

They were asked to give priority to stock life saving medicines and keep the emergency teams on alert to face any eventuality during the next few days. A senior official said that there were 638 Primary Health Centres, 248 Urban Primary Health Centres and 468 Basti Davakhanas in the State.

The staff including the DMHOs will be asked to regularly check the medicinal stock and approach the central medicine stores in their respective districts. If there is any shortage, the medicines will be supplied through vehicles provided to the CMS. In a high level meeting at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC), the CM directed the officials to have comprehensive security and emergency measures across Telangana.

Reviewing the readiness of blood banks, emergency medicines, hospital beds, and food stocks, the CM wanted the health officials to have coordination with the Red Cross.

The meetings came after India armed forces carried out attacks on the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and also in Pakistan. The official said that the government hospital superintendents and higher officials of the various wings should monitor the stocks. If there is a requirement for any medicine, this should be brought to the notice of the higher officials so that they can be supplied.