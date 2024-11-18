Health minister for action against ragging offenders

Hyderabad: Expressing anger over the ragging incident in the Khammam Government Medical College, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday directed the officials to take immediate action against those responsible for ragging.

The Minister advised students not to spoil their future in the name of ragging and expressed his dissatisfaction over the ragging incidents in medical colleges. The Minister held a teleconference with top officials on Sunday on this issue. Expressing anger over the incident of shaving the head of a first-year student in the Khammam Government Medical College, Raja Narasimha instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take immediate action against those responsible.

The Minister said that steps should be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring. He suggested that students should be made aware of the harm caused by ragging and highlighted that awareness programmes on ragging should be organised in all colleges. He added that the police department should be involved in this. The Minister advised the higher authorities to ensure that ragging does not affect the future of students. He said that senior students should be friendly with their juniors and that junior students should not be terrorised in the name of ragging.