Healthy trend: State sees dip in maternal, child mortality rates

Hyderabad: Telangana state has improved in terms of the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and also in terms of decrease in the numbers of infants with high malnutrition.

While the maternal mortality rate in 2020 is at 43 deaths compared to 56 in 2019, the infant mortality rate is at 21 from 23 in 2020. This means that there are 43 maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births (per year). According to the Telangana State Statistical Abstract (ATLAS) released by the government, the State had fared better in the IMR and MMR compared to the national figures. The national MMR is 97 in 2020 compared to 103 in 2019. Similarly, the national IMR is 28 compared to 30 in 2020. According to the officials, by focusing on universal access, quality care and prevention, technology integration, community engagement and global collaboration, nutrition status of women and children, the state is steadfastly committed to fostering a healthier and more prosperous future for all its citizens.

Specifying various efforts in the health sector, the official said that the MCH kit (mother and child health kit) has both cash and kind components. A cash component of Rs 12,000 for male child and Rs 13,000 for female child will be released in four installments linked to key milestones of ante-natal checkup and immunization whereas a kind component that comprises mother and baby kit with 14 items is given to the mother immediately after the delivery. As many as 2,08,950 MCH kits were distributed during 2023-24.

Under Aarogyasri, a unique government sponsored health insurance scheme implemented by the state with an objective of providing quality healthcare to Below Poverty Line families with coverage up to 5 lakh per family per year (and up to 10 lakh for high end procedures). As many as 3,55,494 individuals benefited under the scheme from April 2023 to March 2024, contributing to improved healthcare outcomes.

Out of the total malnourished children, 1.36 per cent were severely malnourished and 0.39 per cent were moderately malnourished. Out of 13,93,926 children in the state, 96.1 per cent of children are normal children and 1.3 per cent children were moderately malnourished and 0.38 per cent children are severely malnourished.

In 2023-24, 44,1166 mothers were enrolled for the supplementary nutrition programme in Telangana, out of which 71.4 per cent of the mothers, i.e. 3,14,997 mothers received supplementary nutrition. The share of enrolled mothers who received supplementary nutrition is the highest in Vikarabad at 79.8 per cent and lowest in Hyderabad at 51.7 per cent. In 2023-24, 18,04,997 children were enrolled for the supplementary nutrition programme in Telangana, out of which 74.8 per cent of the children, i.e. 13,49,550 children received supplementary nutrition. The share of enrolled children who received supplementary nutrition is the highest in Vikarabad at 85.4 per cent and lowest in Medchal-Malkajgiri at 60.3 per cent. As many as 18,93,926 children were enrolled for child care supplementary nutrition programme in 2023-24, out of which 18,51,113 ( i.e 97.7 per cent) children received child care supplementary nutrition.