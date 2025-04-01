Heart-wrenching to hear national birds’ cries at midnight: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, termed the State government resorting to draconian steps to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.

Kishan Reddy said, “I strongly condemn the reckless action of the Congress government in Telangana and urge Hon CM to immediately stop the destruction of ecology and protect prevailing vast urban lung spaces.”

On Monday, taking to the social media platform X, he said, “Muzzling of Opposition voice, suppressing students, chopping off trees, destroying green cover and bio-diversity, and sacrificing Hyderabad’s ecology for funds. That’s merciless Congress government in Telangana.”

Adding, the Union Minister said that the Congress government’s brazen auctioning of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad, recklessly obliterated the rich flora and fauna of the region!

He further said, “It is heart-wrenching to hear the cries of our national birds - the Peacocks, as they bulldoze the region’s biodiversity at midnight. The voices of students are being brutally silenced while institutes of eminence like HCU are being encroached on.”