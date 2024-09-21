Heavy Rain alert issued to Hyderabad

Hyderabad has been hit by relentless rain over the past four days, causing significant concern among residents. After a brief respite of ten sunny days, the rainfall returned, catching many by surprise. As the city enjoyed sunny weather, the Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding impending heavy rain.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has forecasted continued heavy rain for the next two days, urging residents to remain vigilant. Officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and municipal departments have been put on high alert in anticipation of the weather's impact. Higher authorities have instructed field staff to implement relief measures to prevent water accumulation on the roads.

Residents are advised to exercise caution and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. On Friday evening, Hyderabad experienced a downpour that lasted approximately two hours, with some areas receiving over 60 mm of rain. Bansilalpet recorded the highest rainfall at 68.5 mm, followed closely by Gunfoundry with 68.3 mm, Uppal at 67.0 mm, Begambazar at 62.8 mm, and Nachar at 61.3 mm.