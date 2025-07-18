Heavy Rain Floods Secunderabad: Students Stuck, Roads Blocked

Secunderabad had very heavy rain on Friday evening, July 18. It rained non-stop for one hour. The water filled the roads like small rivers. In many places, trees fell because of strong winds, and power went out. Daily life stopped in many areas.

Students Stuck at School

At St. Francis School in Secunderabad, the water was very deep, going up to the students’ knees. The school did not let children leave because it was not safe. Later, parents and auto drivers came to take them home. It was very hard for small children.

Other Areas in Hyderabad Flooded

Other parts of Hyderabad also had flooding. In Boinpally, areas like Sai Baba Colony, Seetharampuram, Harshavardhan Colony, Ram Reddy Colony, and Srinivas Nagar were full of water. The roads looked like ponds, and people had trouble walking.

People and Staff Help in the Flood

People were stuck in their homes because of the high water. The cleaning staff from the cantonment area helped people get inside their houses. Still, many people suffered because of the rain and flood.