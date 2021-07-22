Heavy showers continue to lash Hyderabad

Heavy showers continued to lash Hyderabad on Thursday bringing life to a standstill in various areas. The city witnessed tremendous rainfall on Wednesday which continued to batter on Thursday as well in some parts of the city.



Meanwhile, the temperature has dropped drastically due to the continuous rainfall. On Thursday morning, the temperature recorded 22.6 degree Celsius at 8.30 am.



As per the forecast of IMD, Hyderabad will witness light to moderate rainfall throughout Thursday accompanied with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in the city was likely to remain around 26 degree Celsius.



On Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received an average rainfall of 17.7 mm. The highest rainfall was recorded at Kapra.



In Telangana, Narsapur recorded the highest rainfall of 233.5.

