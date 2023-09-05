Heavy showers in Hyderabad puts lives out of wind

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has become chaotic due to the rain since Tuesday morning. The drainages overflowed and all the roads turned into canals. People are drowning in knee-deep water. In this context, the GHMC officials have appealed to the city residents not to come out unless it is an emergency.



Many parts of the city are under water and the motorists are suffering. Vehicles were washed away in many places due to rain.

Bikes and cars are stuck in the flood water that has reached the main roads and the motorists are reeling. The flood water was standing heavily under the Musapet metro station. Due to this, the vehicles going towards Kukatpally and coming towards Erragadda from there stopped everywhere.

There was a heavy traffic jam on the national highway. TSRTC buses stuck in flood on Arangar National Highway near Srinagar. With this, the teams of GHMC, DRF and traffic police pulled them out with great difficulty.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi asked the residents of the city to be alert in the wake of the IMD warning of heavy rains till Wednesday. In case of any problem, it is suggested to call GHMC helpline number 040-21111111, dial 100, 9000113667 for assistance.

Similarly, officials said that the gates of Himayat Sagar and Usman Sagar reservoirs were opened due to flood. In this background, the officials were ordered to alert the people of the lower areas of Musi river. It is advised to respond immediately to the complaints received on the help line.