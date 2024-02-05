Hello GHMC...! Citizens set to voice grievances for redressal

Hyderabad: With the aim to solve people’s problems at the circle and zonal levels, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which last month re-started the Prajavani (People’s Voice) initiative, now wants to take up a phone-in programme with its commissioner from February 5.

The programme is to be conducted every Monday from 10.30 am to 1 pm at the circle, zonal and the head office. “To ensure easy access for people not attending the ‘Prajavani’ programme, the phone-in has been initiated. Anyone with grievances can contact 040-23222182 between 10.30 and 11.30 am,” said a senior GHMC officer. The physical applications will also be accepted at the GHMC headquarters, circle offices and zonal offices from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

During the programme, grievances related to town planning, property tax, trade licences and sanitation are received. However, last week, complaints related to 2BHK houses poured in. Many applicants expressed interest in the housing scheme, while some raised concerns about quality of units they had received. Several grievances also centred on basic necessities such as power, water and facilities.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose appealed to the citizens of Greater Hyderabad to avail the opportunity and get their grievances redressed at the circle and zonal level as powers have been delegated to the deputy commissioners and zonal commissioners at the zonal level.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi cautioned beneficiaries against falling prey to people posing as GHMC officials, while highlighting the importance of avoiding bribery attempts for securing power and water connections through online payment apps. She directed officials to give a receipt for every application and resolve issues within a week. They are to inform, in writing in how many days the issues would be resolved. If not settled at the DC/ZC level they can be lodged at the head office, where the commissioner himself would settle them duly coordinating with the concerned officers.

The GHMC 24x7 call centre has already begun working; complaints are being received and disposed of immediately.