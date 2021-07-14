Hello Tempayy launched in Hyderabad

Hello Tempayy is a plant based protein rich food products which addresses the protein gap in vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts

To a city that is famous for its cuisines and flavours, Vegolution India Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based food start-up introduces "Hello Tempayy". For the first time in Hyderabad, consumers will have access to a new, versatile-ingredient tempeh in a range of unique, ready-to-cook products that are nutritious, wholesome and 100% vegetarian. These are high-protein, low-carb, packed with vitamins and a clean label offering. Made from non-GMO soybeans, "Hello Tempayy" offers easy-to-cook products that can be adapted across cuisines, meal occasions and cooking styles.

It offers a welcome change for vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts who seek new healthy alternatives and variety to add protein to their meals.

Hello Tempayy products fit right into the ethos of Hyderabad based UrbanKisaan that brings customers the cleanest, most nutritious food choices for their daily consumption. As the plant protein market evolves, Vegolution will look at introducing more products and flavours, suitable to various taste palates in India. Speaking on the occassion, Siddharth Ramasubramanian, Founder & CEO, Vegolution India Pvt. Ltd. said, "For several consecutive years, Hyderabad has ranked on top in the 'Quality of Life Index' in India and the people here have developed a taste for a mix of unconventional and contemporary choices across different categories.

Hyderabad's unique blend of tradition and modernity makes it an exciting market for the launch of Hello Tempayy. Moreover, the city's love for food as well as fitness, makes the launch of a protein-rich ready-to-cook brand like Hello Tempayy both ideally suited and much needed."

The four flavours "Hello Tempayy" is currently available are Natural, Simply Sriracha, Peppery Szechuan Chilli and Spiced Tawa Masala.