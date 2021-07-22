Help the distressed in rain-hit areas, KTR tells officials

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other officials concerned to take necessary measures to meet the needs of people in the rain-hit areas.

He directed them to be on high alert in view of heavy rains in GHMC and the adjoining districts. "The officials should ensure protection of properties and lives who are hit by rain," Rama Rao said, while holding a high-level meeting with department secretary Arvind Kumar and the GHMC top brass.

The Minister said as heavy rain resulted in waterlogging in many locations, the State machinery must provide all necessary help. He called for special teams and disaster response teams to provide rehabilitation to people in low-lying areas.

"Ensure that people caught in rain-hit areas are provided with essential commodities and medicines, if necessary," the Minister said, while instructing the GHMC officials and others not to take leave and be on the field to help the rain victims.

He directed the officials concerned to conduct rescue operations on war footing in the affected districts. He said in view of heavy rain forecast for next couple of days, officials in districts should be on high alert.

The Minister instructed the District Collectors and administration and the police to address any exigencies. "No loss to people and properties should occur," he emphasised.