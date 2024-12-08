Here is schedule for the Prajapalana Vijayotsava program for the day

The festivities for Prajapalana Vijayotsava day on December 8, 2024, promise to be a spectacular celebration of culture, entertainment, and community spirit. The event, which will take place from 5 PM to 9 PM at the HMDA Grounds, offers free entry for all, inviting residents and visitors to partake in the joyous occasion.

The day will kick off with a media conference led by Hon'ble State Revenue, Housing and Information and Civil Relations Minister Shri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at the Secretariat at 1.00 PM, setting the tone for the celebratory activities ahead.

One of the highlights of the day is the thrilling Air Show scheduled for 4.00 PM at Tank Bund, showcasing aerial artistry that is sure to captivate attendees. Following this, the cultural extravaganza will commence along Necklace Road, featuring a variety of performances across three stages.

At the Rajiv Statue stage, guests can enjoy an array of performances starting with TSS Artist Vadde Shankar’s songs from 5.00 PM to 6.00 PM, followed by the traditional Bonala Kolatam dance from 6.00 PM to 6.45 PM. The evening will continue with enchanting performances including Mythili Anoop and her team’s Mohini Attam from 6.45 PM to 7.15 PM, and P. Pramod Reddy’s Bharatanatyam presentation from 7.15 PM to 8.00 PM. As the sun sets, the stage will feature Birru Kiran and his team in a theatrical skit from 8.00 PM to 9.00 PM, promising laughter and entertainment for all.

Culminating the musical offerings, a live concert by popular artist Rahul Sipligunj will take place from 7.00 PM to 8.30 PM at the HMDA Grounds, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience.

















In addition to the stage performances, the venue will host a variety of food stalls, handicraft stalls, and cultural stalls open from morning until night, creating a vibrant marketplace atmosphere for attendees to explore and enjoy.

The Public Victory Day celebrations at Necklace Road are set to be a delightful blend of arts, culture, and community, showcasing the rich heritage and talent of the region. Mark your calendars for this unmissable event!