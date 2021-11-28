High alert on new virus variant; Harish to review

Hyderabad: The State government has announced high alert on the possible spread of a new virus variant, Omicron from South Africa. Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao is to conduct a high-level review meeting on Sunday (November 28), with the officials concerned on this issue, as the new virus is from South Africa and other nations are likely to spread in India. He will direct the officials to prevent the same by taking necessary measures at all levels. He will review on preparedness to tackle the same, take more steps to prevent the new variant.

The government is alert that people from South Africa may reach Delhi or Mumbai and come to Hyderabad, which may spread the new variant. Keeping this problem in view, the officials are cautious at airports and railway stations to make more tests and tracing to check the spread. Minister Harish is likely to review the situation on the new variant and repercussions during the crucial meeting.

The Centre has alerted the States to be cautious on the possible spread and attack of the new variant from South Africa. Since there is a scope for its spread the officials were put on extra alert, sources said.

The government is cautious and asked the people to follow corona protocols while moving out and attending the functions. The officials of the health wing also urged the people to avoid huge and mass gatherings and ensure that they wear masks, sanitize hands and maintain social distance.