High Court orders State to open canine birth control centres in civic bodies within 3 months

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, on Friday directed the State government that the Animal Welfare Board shall ensure strict compliance of the Rules of 2001, including opening of centres for birth control of dogs in every municipality, if it has not been done so far.

The exercise of opening such centres shall certainly be concluded within three months, if they are not in existence in municipalities, ordered the bench.

The bench pronounced its order in PIL filed by Dr K Shashikala, alleging that to declare the State action in culling stray dogs, instead of birth control, as illegal and violation of principles of natural justice and direct the State to stop the culling.

The government informed the court that the ABC centres in Hyderabad are being monitored by the GHMC with help of qualified and licensed veterinarians."

The government stated that it was meticulously following the rules of 2001 as well as registration of pet shops and dog-breeding centres under (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, to ensure compliance and to implement the statutory provisions, under the Act of 1960.

The bench opined that, keeping in view the steps taken by the State, no further orders are required to be passed on the petition. However, liberty is granted to the petitioners to approach the court again in case need arises in future.

The board shall ensure strict compliance of the Rules of 2001, including opening of centres for

birth control of dogs in every municipality, if it has not been done so far. The exercise of opening such centres shall certainly be concluded within three months. With this direction, all writ petitions and PILs have been disposed off.