High Court stays TGPSC Group-1 appointments until further orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao on Thursday directed the State government to ‘stay the process of TGPSC Group-1 appointments’ until further orders. He heard the writ filed by Matta Paramesh, a businessman from Nandanam village, Yadadri-Bhongir district, and 19 others seeking to declare the government action in carrying out the evaluation for the Group-1 appointments, vide no. 02/ 2024, February 19, 2024.

The petitioners contended that the evaluation has several irregularities and inconsistencies that undermine the sanctity of the Mains examination conducted from October 21 to 27, 2024 rendering it illegal, by undermining the petitioners answer scripts and publishing an erroneous general ranking list to complete the recruitment process. They requested a court-monitored inquiry or an independent judicial inquiry into the numerous irregularities, inconsistencies and illegalities in the evaluation process.

They wanted the court to direct the State to either conduct a re-evaluation or a re-examination, based on the gravity of the irregularities detected, for all candidates who appeared for all papers or issue afresh general ranking list based on the re-evaluated/ re-examined answer scripts.

Petitioners’ senior counsel B Rachna Reddy informed the court that there were numerous flaws in the Group-1 recruitment process by the TGPSC and are bound to prove it. He sought a stay on all further recruitment process for Group-1 services.

TGPSC counsel Rajasekhar said the Group-1 Mains examination was conducted in a smooth and significant manner without any flaws. The allegations of the petitioners are baseless; the State is ready to prove it if the court permits.

After hearing both sides, Justice Rao asked the government pleader to hold the ongoing certificate verification process of the candidates for 10 days, which is scheduled to be completed by April 22.

Rajasekhar told the court that it is highly impossible for TGPSC to hold the ongoing certificate verification process of the selected candidates. The appointment process will begin on April 30. He requested the judgment to be pronounced on April 21 for a smooth recruitment process without any hindrance.

Justice Rao said due to some personal obligations he is not coming to court on Monday and directed the government and TGPSC to hold the Group-1 appointment process until further orders. Hearing in the case was adjourned until April 28.