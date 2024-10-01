High fees: CM Revanth hints at crackdown on corporate schools

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned serious action against the corporate schools for fleecing the students with a high fee structure. Taking serious note of it, the CM announced that the government would constitute a committee to look into the entire issue.

He made these comments while replying to a question on the indiscriminate fee collection by the private educational institutions after releasing the results of DSC-2024 at the Secretariat on Monday. The CM said, “Education was not a business but a right. Education is right as per the Act brought by Sonia Gandhi during Congress rule.” He said that the government would soon form a committee that would look into the fee regulation.

Parents are demanding the government establish a fee regulation committee to monitor and control the indiscriminate fee hikes by private school management. The members of the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) have been demanding for the last two years to form a committee as the school managements were ensuring a hike in school fees every year. Two years ago, the High Court ordered the government to make final decisions on guidelines and regulations, but no significant steps have been taken since then. The comments of the CM would help the parents in a big way.

Revanth said that the government was taking various steps for improving standards in the schools and promoting the teachers. He emphasised that 34,700 teachers were transferred. “The schools lacked basic infrastructure, and the reason for this was BRS, which had adopted a negligent attitude towards education,” said the CM.

Because of the failure of the system by the previous government, the present government was facing difficulties in functioning. Replying to a question, he said that the government would not close down the schools that have fewer students. Replying to another question on National Education Policy (NEP), the CM said that the State had its own policy.