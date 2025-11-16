High-power committee on OU infra devpt holds meeting

Hyderabad: The High-Power Committee constituted for developing Infrastructure facilities at Osmania University and transforms it into a world-class University, with an estimated cost of Rs1000.00 crore, met under the guidance of Keshava Rao, Advisor to Government, on Saturday.

The meeting is consequent to the field visits made by the Committee to premier institutions like ISB and IIT Hyderabad.

The first draft proposals which envisage student oriented infrastructure development in Osmania University were discussed in the meeting.

The plans aim to create a sustainable campus with academic research and recreational facilities.

Managing Director, TGEWIDC and team, made presentations on the preliminary layouts and structures proposed. The committee will meet in a week’s time with further fine-tuned details of the plans.