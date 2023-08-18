HMDA holds pre-bid meetings with prospective buyers

Hyderabad: The prospective buyers of plots of Mokila layout phase-II in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy on Thursday learned about the registration and bidding process to be held by HMDA on the e-auction platform of MSTC Limited, a Central government enterprise. The officials on Thursday set up a meeting with interested businessmen and held a pre-bid meeting for the auction which will be held between August 23 and 29.

MSTC representative, K Anuraag through his power point presentation explained to the participants about the auction process and clarified the basic questions about participation. He also explained how the MSTC Ltd being run by the Central government was providing services to the State government. “The entire bidding process is happening on the MSTC platform. The process will be taken up in five days and each day 60 plots will go for bidding,” he explained.

There are a total of 300 plots that will go under the virtual hammer in phase II of the Mokila layout, whose last date of registration is on August 21. The onset price for e-auction in phase II will begin at Rs 25,000 per square yard with an increment of Rs 1,000 per square yard during bidding. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to participate in the e-auction is Rs 1 lakh.

According to officials, there was an overwhelming response to the pre-bid meeting held near the site on Thursday. The HMDA is developing a residential layout with a total of 1321 plots in 165 acres of land of which 300 are being auctioned as part of phase-II. The pre-bid meeting was attended by HMDA secretary P Chandraiah, chief information officer S K Meera, chief planning officer Ravinder Reddy, superintending engineer Pramjyothi, site executive engineer Apparao, Chevella RDO Sairam, tehsildar Shankarpally Surendra and others.