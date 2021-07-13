HMDA plans to amp up efforts for completion of Mehdipatnam skywalk

Mehdipatnam: After a break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, development works of the Mehdipatnam pedestrian skyway have resumed. Engineers associated with the project are making efforts to complete the works on a given deadline.



The works have been stalled since May when the Telangana government decided to impose a lockdown as the Covid-19 situation deteriorated in the city.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), labourers and project engineers had returned to the city and hopefully, more workforce would help to complete the project. The construction of a skywalk/boardwalk is a project developed by HMDA at an estimated project cost of Rs 34.28 crores to improve pedestrian movement at one of the busiest junctions in Hyderabad. The commercial building including lifts and MEP services to include two years of comprehensive O&M at Rythu Bazar in Mehdipatnam is also under process.

Speaking to The Hans India Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar said, "The skywalk has an overall travel length of approximately 380 meters which includes an above-ground retail activity. A series of bus stops on the military side and a bus terminal at the commercial side will bring in a lot of pedestrian flow into space."

People crossing either side of the inner ring road face risk of accidents due to the heavy vehicular traffic in the area, with skyway being developed it may provide an easy way to pedestrians.

The design approach considered the two local roads – Asif Nagar road and Gudi Malkapur road (that branch out from the inner ring road). The aim of the HMDA is to provide pedestrian connectivity from the Military Area Side towards the commercial and residential areas that exist near these local roads.

The department has identified two points of interest – the bus terminal area and the junction area. The vertical connectivity towards the boardwalk is introduced through a glass enclosure (modules) which consists of a staircase and a lift.

Furthermore, the skywalk is proposed at 6.15 meters level to provide enough clearance for vehicle movement below as per IRC standards. It is believed that after the completion of the boardwalk, the vehicular flow will significantly improve, and pedestrians would have a comfortable option to move from one side of the PV Narasimha Rao flyover to the other.

The pedestrian skywalk project includes an overall 380 meters length and 3.6 meters wide pedestrian skywalk to interconnect multiple places. And steel grills of height 2.5m are proposed on either side of the walkway for good ventilation.

While 12mm thick toughened glass panes are proposed on the top of the walkway for clear vision.

Moreover, a commercial complex is also proposed with a bus bay on the ground and commercial space on the top floor. This facility covers an area of 2000 sqm. A two-lane bus bay is planned on the ground floor and a total of six access ways are proposed at multiple locations. "All access cores are covered with a GRC net on all sides and each access way is planned with a staircase, an elevator chair seating is proposed for physically challenged persons," Arvind Kumar added.