HMR denies buzz on HC stay order on Old City Metro rail

Hyderabad: NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML), on Friday affirmed that the High Court has not issued any stay order regarding the ongoing metro rail works in the Old City. Reddy refuted circulating reports, stating they are factually incorrect and misleading, and confirmed that no such stay order had been granted by the High Court.

He explained that the demolition of affected structures is proceeding at a good pace, with property owners receiving attractive compensation packages, mostly as consent awards. NVS Reddy further elaborated that in a counter affidavit previously filed in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF), HAML had submitted to the High Court that no heritage structure was being touched or demolished in the Old City, and that the Metro Rail alignment was situated far from the Charminar Falaknuma precincts.

On behalf of HAML, Additional Advocate General Imran Khan provided an assurance to the High Court that no heritage structure would be touched or demolished. NVS Reddy also praised the enthusiastic participation of Old City residents, who are pleased with the progress of demolitions, debris clearance, and the prospect of an early commencement of the long awaited Metro Rail works in the Old City.