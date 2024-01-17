HMRL MD lauds Jaipal Reddy’s contribution to Hyderabad Metro

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, Managing Director NVS Reddy paid floral tributes to former union minister S Jaipal Reddy on his birth anniversary at Spoorthy Sthal, Necklace Road, on Tuesday. He stated that Jaipal Reddy was instrumental in sanctioning the Hyderabad metro rail project by the government of India and its approval of viability gap funding for the project.

MD recalled that initially the metro rail projects of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore got stalled on the issue of gauge, as Indian railways opposed the proposal of the Metro Rail Corporations to adopt standard gauge (4’8”), which is the standard practice for metro rail systems all over the world. Indian Railways insisted upon the adoption of broad gauge (5’6”), which created a lot of problems for the upcoming metro rail projects.

He also mentioned Jaipal Reddy’s strong support, which laid the groundwork for the fructification of Hyderabad Metro and all other metro rail projects in the country.

