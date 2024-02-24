Live
- Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works
- Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana
- There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.
- Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP
- Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
- Alla Nani commends journalist Mudragada Bharat
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024
- Cheepurupalli: Ganta Srinivasa Rao likely to face Botcha Satyanarayana in Assembly polls
HMWSSB assesses water solution
Hyderabad: The Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), held a review with the officials on Friday, and in that regard, various suggestions were made on drinking water supply and other issues.
C Sudarshan Reddy, MD, HMWSSB, stated that the board will develop micro-level plans at the field level to supply drinking water for the next five months. It was revealed that arrangements have been made for emergency pumping to transfer extra water as needed. Water supplies allocated to respective areas should be examined on a regular basis. If there is an insufficient supply of water in any area, arrangements should be made to address it, and water should be supplied in a timely manner.
While the water board is currently supplying 565 million gallons per day (MGD) of drinking water, an additional requirement of 15 to 20 MGD is expected in the upcoming months. The Water Board MD directed officials to make alternative arrangements in case of the absence of linemen at the field level. If there is a supply of contaminated water and leakage, the problem should be identified and resolved within 24 hours. In the case of the repair of motors, boosters, and valves, it was explained that repairs should be done under AMS.
With many turning to water tanker services in the summer season, the number of tankers and trips will be increased as per requirement, in addition to the water supply time in high-demand areas. Currently, there are 72 freshwater supply filling stations in the city that cater to tanker needs. The Chief Vigilance Officers were directed to organise a special drive to identify such people and take appropriate action, said a senior official.