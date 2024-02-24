HMWSSB assesses water solution

Hyderabad: The Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), held a review with the officials on Friday, and in that regard, various suggestions were made on drinking water supply and other issues.

C Sudarshan Reddy, MD, HMWSSB, stated that the board will develop micro-level plans at the field level to supply drinking water for the next five months. It was revealed that arrangements have been made for emergency pumping to transfer extra water as needed. Water supplies allocated to respective areas should be examined on a regular basis. If there is an insufficient supply of water in any area, arrangements should be made to address it, and water should be supplied in a timely manner.

While the water board is currently supplying 565 million gallons per day (MGD) of drinking water, an additional requirement of 15 to 20 MGD is expected in the upcoming months. The Water Board MD directed officials to make alternative arrangements in case of the absence of linemen at the field level. If there is a supply of contaminated water and leakage, the problem should be identified and resolved within 24 hours. In the case of the repair of motors, boosters, and valves, it was explained that repairs should be done under AMS.

With many turning to water tanker services in the summer season, the number of tankers and trips will be increased as per requirement, in addition to the water supply time in high-demand areas. Currently, there are 72 freshwater supply filling stations in the city that cater to tanker needs. The Chief Vigilance Officers were directed to organise a special drive to identify such people and take appropriate action, said a senior official.