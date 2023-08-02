Live
HMWSSB bags Global Innovation in Water Technology Award
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWSSB) bags an award on Global Innovation in Water Technology Award–2023.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWSSB) bags an award on Global Innovation in Water Technology Award–2023. In that regard, Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF)CEO Dr Anil Garg wrote a letter to MD Dana Kishore on Monday. The award ceremony will be held on August 25 at the Dr. BR Ambedkar International Center in the capital city of Delhi. In addition to creating new technology policies in drinking water supply and sewage management, the water board also implements advanced technology in terms of IT and revenue. While HMWSSB has already won three awards this year. World Water Award on March 18, Best Ownership Award on May 1, and Pollution Control Board (PCB) Awards on July 5. With the latest award, the entire water board has won 4 awards this year, said senior officer, HMWSSB.