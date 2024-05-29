HMWSSB begins grilling, painting manholes

Hyderabad: To provide Hyderabad citizens relief from water logging, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has began grilling and painting the manholes in the city.

In the GHMC and suburban municipalities, there are approximately 6,34,919 manholes, with 63,221 classified as deep manholes. Out of these, 26,798 are located within the GHMC area and 36,423 are in the suburban municipalities. To enhance local safety, deep manholes in the city have been painted red. Additionally, safety grills have been installed in nearly all deep manholes within the GHMC.

The HMWSSB has urged the public not to open manhole covers under any circumstances. If any manhole cover is open or broken they can call 155313.