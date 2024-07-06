Live
Just In
HMWSSB gears up for Bonalu fest in Golkonda
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday has geared up with all arrangements to provide drinking water for the upcoming Bonalu festival that will start from Golconda on Sunday. According to HMWSSB officials, drinking water points have been set up at various locations, starting from the fort's steps and extending to the Bonalu area.
They have prepared drums, Syntex tanks, pumps, pipelines, and stands for this purpose in the cooking area. Officials have conducted trial runs for water supply through pipelines. Additionally, water packets and glasses are available, and tents have been set up near the water camps. Water supply points have been set up in the respective areas as per availability.
Among them, drinking water facilities have also been set up at Ramdas Badhikhana, Chotabazar, the GHMC ward office, and Langar House, said a senior officer, Water department.